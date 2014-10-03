Undefeated Bedford Hosts 4-1 Lorain in the Game of the Week

Community

Bedford hosts Lorain Friday in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week, Presented by PNC Bank.

Lorain at Bedford
Records: Bedford 5-0; Lorain 4-1
What: Lake Erie League Division game
Date of Game: Friday, October 3
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Bearcat Stadium, Bedford High School, 481 Northfield Rd, Bedford, OH 44146

Pregame Notes:

Lorain (4-1) is led by first year Titans' head coach Dave McFarland. With a 4-1 start, McFarland and the Titans have already surpassed their 2013 win total (3-6).

Bedford (5-0) is led by 4th year head coach Sean Williams. Williams and the Bearcats are coming off of a 10-2 season, which ended in second round of the OHSAA Division II State Playoffs.

Both teams are coming off of dominate wins and have been impressive on offense.

Lorain averages 39 points per game and 18 points against.

Bedford averages 32 points per game and 8 points against.

Lorain's only defeat on the year was to a – still – undefeated Midview team in week one. They are led by a strong senior class, which includes quarterback Eddie Williamson, running back Sherman Saunders and defensive end / wide receiver Rashod Berry.

Chawntez Moss and London Cloud lead Bedford's strong ground attack. The backfield tandem has created problems for defenses all season. Hard hitting Cloud also creates problems for opposing offenses at linebacker. Cloud and senior defensive end Marquise Copeland lead the fast and dominate Bearcat defense.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

Come early and visit the Cleveland Browns Fan Express Bus. Fans that pledge to #give10 will receive a Cleveland Browns First and Ten wristband and be entered to win a Cleveland Browns First and Ten gift bag.

Launched in June 2014, the Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign is the team's new community program, established to inspire fans to volunteer in and help their communities throughout the world by volunteering for 10 hours each year. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. 
How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html

