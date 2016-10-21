Community

Undefeated powers meet as Kirtland hosts Cuyahoga Heights in a Chagrin Valley Conference showdown

Oct 21, 2016 at 04:40 AM
091716-hsgotw-600.jpg

Cuyahoga Heights @ Kirtland
Records: Cuyahoga Heights 8-0; Kirtland 8-0
What: Chagrin Valley Conference – Valley Division
Date of Game: Friday, October 21
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Kirtland High School; 9150 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094

Pregame Notes:
Cuyahoga Heights (8-0) is led by 11th year head coach Al Martin who led the Redskins to a 10-3 record in 2015.

Kirtland (8-0) is led by 11th year head coach Tiger LaVerde who led the Hornets to a 14-1 record and Division VI state championship in 2015.

Cuyahoga Heights enters the matchup coming off a 49-28 win against Berkshire last weekend. Senior QB Brett Lowther proved to be essential to the Redskin offense, accounting for 5 of the team's touchdowns. Lowther carried the ball for 90 yards with 3 touchdowns, while connecting with seniors Trey Combs and Matt Harris for scores through the air. Junior RB Lucas D'Orazio had a productive night with 98 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground. Kirtland comes into the game after beating Fairport Harding 63-7 in last week's matchup. Sophomore RB Joey Torok had a big night for the Hornets, rushing for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns. As a team, the Hornets found the endzone multiple times, including a pick-six by Senior CB Gus Mormino, and were able to hold Harding to 96 total yards for the night.

Kirtland, a local powerhouse with 3 state titles in the last 5 years, puts a 51-game conference winning streak on the line. The last time Kirtland lost to a conference opponent was in 2009. The last team to beat the Hornets in conference play is the team they're facing this weekend, Cuyahoga Heights. Will Kirtland continue their conference dominance for 52 straight, or can Cuyahoga Heights take it back to 2009 and bring the streak to an end?

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for a post-game report.

