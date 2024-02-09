United Way of Greater Cleveland celebrates 211 Day with Cleveland 3-Team Alliance Partnership

CLEVELAND – United Way of Greater Cleveland will celebrate 211 Day on February 11, 2024. The annual observance highlights the three-digit resource (211) that connects millions of people in the United States and Canada – including those in Northeast Ohio – with the resources they need 24/7/365.
United Way 211 is a vital and comprehensive source of information about local resources for community members. The free and confidential service is powered by professionals with the knowledge and compassion to help our local neighbors in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties find the resources they need and, in the process, help to build stronger communities.
In 2023, United Way 211 Navigators answered 120,654 calls for help from community members, assisting them with food, housing, and utility assistance; health care; veteran's programs; mental health services; childcare and other family-related services; and more.
As part of 211 Day, United Way is pleased to announce a partnership with the Cleveland 3-Team Alliance (CL3), a collaboration between the Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians. The partnership will amplify the comprehensive resources that United Way 211 provides the community by utilizing the high brand awareness that Cleveland's sports teams have in the community. In addition, the organizations will work together to advance 3-Team Alliance's mission to use the power of sport to create lasting transformational social change across Northeast Ohio.
"We are thrilled to partner with CL3 to help our community better understand how United Way 211 connects people to vital resources in our community," said Ken Surratt, Chief Development and Investment Officer at United Way. "The needs of our community members are multidimensional, and the delivery system that exists to meet these needs can be difficult to navigate, particularly during a crisis. United Way 211 can serve as a gateway to solutions. With the help of our major professional sports teams, more people will know 211 is a great first place to call for help for just about anything."
In its initial planning phase, the partnership expects to take on several forms, including joint community impact initiatives and utilizing team and community events to raise awareness about how United Way 211 helps the community.
"The 3-team alliance believes in the power of partnership," said Cleveland 3-Team Alliance founders and respective team leaders; Koby Altman (Cavs), Chris Antonetti (Guardians), and Andrew Berry (Browns). "Through our work and collaboration in the Northeast Ohio community, we've learned that so many of our neighbors face barriers or struggle with basic needs. We are proud to build awareness of the essential community resource that is 211, and we look forward to partnering with United Way on solving problems that face our communities."
The Cleveland 3-Team Alliance partnership is an excellent fit with United Way 211's ongoing community outreach efforts, which in 2023 expanded to include supporting the City of Cleveland's 311 Call Center outside of normal business hours, working with CHN Housing Partners and Step Forward to better connect residents to utility assistance programs, and having 211 team members stationed at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank Community Resource Center to support those with needs beyond food.
About United Way 211
United Way 211 is a vital connection to community resources for residents in Cuyahoga and Geauga, while also providing support for Darke, Ross, and Belmont counties. The 211 program is a nationally recognized leader because of its robust program model and database, which includes 2,700 agencies with over 18,000 services. Compassionate social service professionals have extensive Community Resource Navigation training, which allows them to break down complex situations and help community members find the resources they need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Learn more at 211oh.org or dial 2-1-1 for help.
About Cleveland 3-Team Alliance
Established in 2020, the Cleveland 3-Team Alliance unifies Cleveland's major professional sports teams – the Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians – to create lasting transformational change in communities across Northeast Ohio by collaborating on social justice initiatives. The teams collectively identify opportunities to support the growth, equity, and well-being of all local communities, focusing on increasing equity in education for everyone, encouraging nonpartisan voting education and participation, and improving relations between law enforcement and the community. Learn more at cl3alliance.com.