United Way of Greater Cleveland celebrates 211 Day with Cleveland 3-Team Alliance Partnership

CLEVELAND – United Way of Greater Cleveland will celebrate 211 Day on February 11, 2024. The annual observance highlights the three-digit resource (211) that connects millions of people in the United States and Canada – including those in Northeast Ohio – with the resources they need 24/7/365.

United Way 211 is a vital and comprehensive source of information about local resources for community members. The free and confidential service is powered by professionals with the knowledge and compassion to help our local neighbors in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties find the resources they need and, in the process, help to build stronger communities.

In 2023, United Way 211 Navigators answered 120,654 calls for help from community members, assisting them with food, housing, and utility assistance; health care; veteran's programs; mental health services; childcare and other family-related services; and more.

As part of 211 Day, United Way is pleased to announce a partnership with the Cleveland 3-Team Alliance (CL3), a collaboration between the Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians. The partnership will amplify the comprehensive resources that United Way 211 provides the community by utilizing the high brand awareness that Cleveland's sports teams have in the community. In addition, the organizations will work together to advance 3-Team Alliance's mission to use the power of sport to create lasting transformational social change across Northeast Ohio.

"We are thrilled to partner with CL3 to help our community better understand how United Way 211 connects people to vital resources in our community," said Ken Surratt, Chief Development and Investment Officer at United Way. "The needs of our community members are multidimensional, and the delivery system that exists to meet these needs can be difficult to navigate, particularly during a crisis. United Way 211 can serve as a gateway to solutions. With the help of our major professional sports teams, more people will know 211 is a great first place to call for help for just about anything."

In its initial planning phase, the partnership expects to take on several forms, including joint community impact initiatives and utilizing team and community events to raise awareness about how United Way 211 helps the community.

"The 3-team alliance believes in the power of partnership," said Cleveland 3-Team Alliance founders and respective team leaders; Koby Altman (Cavs), Chris Antonetti (Guardians), and Andrew Berry (Browns). "Through our work and collaboration in the Northeast Ohio community, we've learned that so many of our neighbors face barriers or struggle with basic needs. We are proud to build awareness of the essential community resource that is 211, and we look forward to partnering with United Way on solving problems that face our communities."