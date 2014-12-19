Updating Browns' injuries, lineup news after final Carolina practice

Newton expected to play

As Pettine and the rest of the Browns anticipated, Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is expected to be back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a back injury. Newton was injured in a car accident last week but has been a full participant in practice the past two days.

Coach Ron Rivera stopped short of naming Newton the starter but it appears to be a formality at this point.

Newton, who also missed the season opener, has thrown for 2,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while running for 425 yards and three more scores.

"Their offense, it's a large inventory," Pettine said. "They have a lot of things they can go to, and we truly don't know how he is - whether he's full go and they can open everything up with all the quarterback runs and expose him as they've done. We've prepared for what they've put on tape."

Center of attention

Though he alluded to a potential change earlier in the week, Pettine said Thursday that Ryan Seymour would likely make his third consecutive start at center.

Seymour split repetitions with Nick McDonald, whom he replaced midway through the Browns' loss earlier this month at Buffalo, throughout the week at practice.

"If I had to say today, that's where we're going to go," Pettine said. "I wouldn't etch that in stone, though."

Seymour became the fourth different Brown to start at center this season. Veteran Alex Mack has been sidelined since the fifth game of the season with a lower leg injury.

"You don't replace an Alex Mack," Pettine said. "You've got to replace him with one player, but there's going to be a definite drop-off. It's something that we've had to deal with. Those guys have stepped in and played well, but when you lose a player there's going to be an inevitable drop-off."

Draughn impressing

Asked why rookie running back Glenn Winston hadn't been active in the Browns' past two games, Pettine shifted the focus to Shaun Draughn, who was acquired earlier in the month and promptly found a niche on special teams.

"I think he brought a different skill set, a different mentality to that," Pettine said. "When we make that judgment each week of, 'Hey, who were the three guys that we want up,' that's been the answer each time. Glenn is a guy that we think has a bright future in this league. It just hasn't worked out for him yet that he's been out there on offense and gotten touches."