News

Versatility key to Kyle Shanahan's impact

Feb 05, 2014 at 03:15 AM
020514-Caruccis-Call-Interior-Shanahan-Hoyer.jpg

Kyle Shanahan's versatility should allow him to work well with Brian Hoyer

You've got questions and comments that you submit to the Browns' official Facebook and Twitter pages, and Daily@ClevelandBrowns.com. Here's what I have to say about what you have to say:

427JLJ says: "What quarterback would be the perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense?"

I say: I think any style of quarterback would fit Shanahan's offense, 427JLJ, because he has made it work with various styles of players at the position.

He has had success with pocket passers – such as Matt Schaub of the Houston Texans and Rex Grossman of the Washington Redskins – that had little or no mobility. He has had success with run-oriented quarterbacks, such as the Redskins' Robert Griffin III.

Shanahan's versatility is actually ideal for the Browns because they're in transition at quarterback. And as of now, the direction the team will go with its starter is anyone's guess.

The Browns are likely to select a quarterback in May's draft, possibly with the fourth overall pick. Will they go with Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, who is all about making things happen on his quick and nimble feet? Will they go with Central Florida's Blake Bortles or Fresno State's Derek Carr, both of whom tend to be pocket passers?

There also is a decent chance that, regardless of what they do in the draft, they might go with Brian Hoyer, who started three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, as their No. 1 quarterback. Hoyer, who is expected to be fully recovered from a torn ACL before the start of the 2014 regular season, also does his best work from the pocket, but does have some athleticism.

Shanahan is more than capable of getting the best out of any quarterback, although, with as much success as he has had with the deep passing game, it would make sense to see him being a little more comfortable with more of a pocket passer.

BR says: "Glad Mike Pettine was hired. The game is still about defense. Don't mortgage the future by drafting Johnny Manziel."

I say: I have to admit that the Seahawks' bludgeoning of the Broncos in Super Bowl XXVIII had me feeling better about the Browns' decision to hire a former defensive coordinator as their head coach as well, BR.

The Super Bowl was a clear reminder that a dominant defense remains an effective pathway to a championship. And a dominant defense was exactly what Pete Carroll, a former defensive coordinator, set out to build when he became the Seahawks' coach in 2010.

Pettine's presence, alone, doesn't assure the Browns of having the NFL's best defense, as the Seahawks fielded in 2013. His scheming could provide a big help, especially with his use of multiple fronts.

However, the Browns still need to enhance the talent on that side of the ball. It might not be realistic to expect them, or any other team, to have the same incredible success the Seahawks had in finding bit, strong and highly athletic defensive backs in the lower portion of the draft and from among undrafted free agents.

But that's certainly a good model for them to try to replicate.

I don't necessarily think that drafting Manziel means mortgaging the future, even if they have to trade up to get him. I would prefer that they don't try to move up from the fourth overall choice, but if they have a firm conviction that he should be their franchise quarterback, then I support doing what it takes to get him while keeping in mind there are other areas that must be addressed in the draft and free agency.

Be sure to tune in Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, for "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford" on ESPN 850 WKNR or catch the live stream right here on ClevelandBrowns.com. Have a question for *"Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford"? Ask me at Twitter.com/viccarucci or by e-mail at daily@clevelandbrowns.com or by calling 855-363-2459.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising