Versatility key to Kyle Shanahan's impact

The Browns are likely to select a quarterback in May's draft, possibly with the fourth overall pick. Will they go with Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, who is all about making things happen on his quick and nimble feet? Will they go with Central Florida's Blake Bortles or Fresno State's Derek Carr, both of whom tend to be pocket passers?

There also is a decent chance that, regardless of what they do in the draft, they might go with Brian Hoyer, who started three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, as their No. 1 quarterback. Hoyer, who is expected to be fully recovered from a torn ACL before the start of the 2014 regular season, also does his best work from the pocket, but does have some athleticism.

Shanahan is more than capable of getting the best out of any quarterback, although, with as much success as he has had with the deep passing game, it would make sense to see him being a little more comfortable with more of a pocket passer.

BR says: "Glad Mike Pettine was hired. The game is still about defense. Don't mortgage the future by drafting Johnny Manziel."

I say: I have to admit that the Seahawks' bludgeoning of the Broncos in Super Bowl XXVIII had me feeling better about the Browns' decision to hire a former defensive coordinator as their head coach as well, BR.

The Super Bowl was a clear reminder that a dominant defense remains an effective pathway to a championship. And a dominant defense was exactly what Pete Carroll, a former defensive coordinator, set out to build when he became the Seahawks' coach in 2010.

Pettine's presence, alone, doesn't assure the Browns of having the NFL's best defense, as the Seahawks fielded in 2013. His scheming could provide a big help, especially with his use of multiple fronts.

However, the Browns still need to enhance the talent on that side of the ball. It might not be realistic to expect them, or any other team, to have the same incredible success the Seahawks had in finding bit, strong and highly athletic defensive backs in the lower portion of the draft and from among undrafted free agents.

But that's certainly a good model for them to try to replicate.

I don't necessarily think that drafting Manziel means mortgaging the future, even if they have to trade up to get him. I would prefer that they don't try to move up from the fourth overall choice, but if they have a firm conviction that he should be their franchise quarterback, then I support doing what it takes to get him while keeping in mind there are other areas that must be addressed in the draft and free agency.