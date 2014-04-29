Vince Young: a humbled and hungry quarterback

Young ready for redemption

A wise and humbled 30-year-old Vince Young took the podium Tuesday after voluntary minicamp.

"I'm one of the older guys now," said Young. "It's kind of funny to say."

If you go to Vince Young's page on Wikipedia, the entry is nearly 7,000 words long. The twists and turns of his football career, the good and the bad, have always been in the limelight.

A mystical off-the-cuff college quarterback at Texas, Young shocked the nation by upsetting the USC Trojans on their home-turf in the BCS title game. Young was picked third in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He appeared on the Jay Leno show. He replaced Kerry Collins in the starting lineup, leading his team on a six-game winning streak and won offensive rookie of the year.

Stardom was in sight.

Then, poof. Some inconsistent play forced Young to the sidelines. With Collins back in the lineup, the Titans posted a 13-3 record. Things happen quickly in the often unpleasant world called the NFL. Those in the media try to label players. Young is aware of that.