Vince Young: a humbled and hungry quarterback

Young ready for redemption
A wise and humbled 30-year-old Vince Young took the podium Tuesday after voluntary minicamp.
"I'm one of the older guys now," said Young. "It's kind of funny to say."
If you go to Vince Young's page on Wikipedia, the entry is nearly 7,000 words long. The twists and turns of his football career, the good and the bad, have always been in the limelight.
A mystical off-the-cuff college quarterback at Texas, Young shocked the nation by upsetting the USC Trojans on their home-turf in the BCS title game. Young was picked third in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He appeared on the Jay Leno show. He replaced Kerry Collins in the starting lineup, leading his team on a six-game winning streak and won offensive rookie of the year.
Stardom was in sight.
Then, poof. Some inconsistent play forced Young to the sidelines. With Collins back in the lineup, the Titans posted a 13-3 record. Things happen quickly in the often unpleasant world called the NFL. Those in the media try to label players. Young is aware of that.
"One thing a lot of people don't know is, they don't know the truth," Young told reporters on Tuesday about his professional career. "The only person that knows the truth is yourself and your family. As long as you believe in that, continue to live your dream and always stay ready for those opportunities."
Young isn't sure what his exact opportunity will be with the Browns. He hasn't discussed specifics yet with coach Mike Pettine or general manager Ray Farmer. Pettine did indicate in his press conference the plan was for the Browns to sign either Young or Thigpen following minicamp.
"Vince is somebody I've always had respect for being on the other sideline," said Pettine. "When he walks in the building he has a presence."
For now Young is quickly learning the terminology of Kyle Shanahan's offense. He's renewing his close relationship with Browns quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, who arrived in Tennessee (and spent the last eight seasons with the Titans) the same year Young did out of Texas. And Young is feeling refreshed. He looked nimble at minicamp after incorporating pilates and yoga to his offseason routine.
Young is willing to do anything, especially offer guidance the young Cleveland roster.
"Whatever the coaches ask me to do. Just one day at a time. I'm here to support Brian and the rest of the guys," said Young.
"Just trying to be a leader for the rest of the guys and teammates, letting them know that we are all out here competing not just at the quarterback position but each position."