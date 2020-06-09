Volunteering to provide COVID-19 relief or social justice support? We want to hear from you!

We encourage you to share your story of how you helped others, so then you too can inspire others, use #give10. The First and Ten movement was created in 2014 to encourage individuals to give back in their respective communities. We invite YOU to join this movement by taking the #give10 pledge! Volunteering can also take place in groups. If you and your school, organization, company, or team want to volunteer together, then take the #give10 pledge as a group. Taking the pledge means you commit to completing 10 hours of service in your community. Service work can be as simple as making "Thank You!" notes for frontline workers or advocating with a social justice group – it all counts!