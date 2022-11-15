Vote for Browns players for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Here’s how to cast your vote for the Browns for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Nov 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
22_PROBOWL_VOTE_2560x1440

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is now open, and Browns fans will have a chance to cast their votes for their favorite players right here on ClevelandBrowns.com.

The Pro Bowl Games will be played Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a different format than the usual Pro Bowl. Starting this year, the league will have Pro Bowl players participate in skills challenges and a flag football game instead of the traditional game — a different, but fun twist that will allow Pro Bowlers to show their skills in a safer, non-tackling football environment.

Fans can cast their votes here and text VOTE to 635635 for more info on how to vote.

