Watch Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland kick off Thursday night win vs. Steelers with pregame guitar smash

The Browns had a little help igniting fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday from two other big-name Cleveland athletes.

Newly-acquired Cavs guard and three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and 2022 All-Star Darius Garland emerged from the tunnel seconds before kickoff against the Steelers and rallied the stadium with an electric guitar smash on the field. Mitchell and Garland were the honorary Dawg Pound captains, and Garland passed the Steelers-themed guitar off to Mitchell, who gave it two whacks in front of the raucous crowd.