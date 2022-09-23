Watch Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland kick off Thursday night win vs. Steelers with pregame guitar smash

Fans can submit their design ideas for the next guitar smash

Sep 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

092222_GuitarSmash

The Browns had a little help igniting fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday from two other big-name Cleveland athletes.

Newly-acquired Cavs guard and three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and 2022 All-Star Darius Garland emerged from the tunnel seconds before kickoff against the Steelers and rallied the stadium with an electric guitar smash on the field. Mitchell and Garland were the honorary Dawg Pound captains, and Garland passed the Steelers-themed guitar off to Mitchell, who gave it two whacks in front of the raucous crowd.

The moment followed a lights-out player introduction, featuring new tunnel props the Browns initially rolled out last week against the Jets.

Mitchell and Garland smashed the second guitar of the Browns' pregame festivities and followed Joe Thomas from the home-opener last Sunday.

Have an idea for what guitar design the Browns should smash next? Fans can submit their ideas for future games here.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin felt 'great and comfortable' in return from knee injury

Conklin played all 72 offensive snaps in his first game since Week 12 last season and didn't allow a sack

news

Mayfield vs. Riverside square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle Mayfield Municipal Stadium kicks off on September 23rd at 7:00pm

news

Anthony Walker Jr. ruled out for season

Walker suffered a torn quad tendon and was carted off in Thursday night's game against the Steelers

news

Social media reacts to another huge performance from Nick Chubb

Chubb continued his torrid start to 2022 on a primetime stage

Advertising