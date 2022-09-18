Joe Thomas kicks off Browns home opener with pregame guitar smash

The Browns began their home opener Sunday against the Jets with a truly electric lead-up to kickoff.
Joe Thomas, the Browns' Dawg Pound Captain, emerged from the tunnel and smashed an electric guitar on the field to ignite the fans at FirstEnergy Stadium seconds before the game began. The smash followed the Browns' new-look, Dawg Pound-themed player introduction setup near the home tunnel, ensuring the energy in the stadium was as high as possible.
The spotlight will be on Thomas again at halftime when he, as well as Darrel "Pete" Brewster, are officially inducted into the Browns Legends program.