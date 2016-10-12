Wednesday roundup: Browns add Kevin Hogan, Gabe Wright to active roster

Happy Wednesday, Dawg Pound!

The Browns are back at it today with a road trip to Tennessee this weekend.

Here's what you missed Tuesday from ClevelandBrowns.com and around the league:

Film Breakdown: How Connor Hamlett went up top for his 1st TD

Browns elevate QB Kevin Hogan, DL Gabe Wright to active roster

On the mend, Browns QB Cody Kessler continues to earn respect inside the locker room

Around the NFL:

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman says Hue Jackson is doing one of "top three" coaching jobs in the league