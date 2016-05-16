What we learned from the Browns' rookie minicamp

On an unseasonably cold and windy weekend, the Browns concluded their rookie minicamp Sunday, marking the end of a three-day grind in which Cleveland's coaching staff got its first look at the team's newcomers.

And they didn't disappoint.

"The bottom line is you never know anything until you get them. These guys have really been eager to learn. They'll work. They take constructive criticism well. They don't run from it," head coach Hue Jackson said Saturday following Day 2 of camp at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"They understand that there are things that they need to improve on. It's a very talented group, which we knew heading in, but at the same time, you never really know until you see them do what you want them to do."

After all, that's the point of minicamp as Cleveland continues its offseason workouts.

"I'm excited about this class. This class is definitely a group that we can build with, a group that is going to help our football team get better in a lot of areas," Jackson said, "but again, they still have some improving to do and they have to improve fast to contribute to our team."

Without further ado, here's what we learned from the 2016 edition of rookies minicamp.

Getting up to speed

Make no mistake about it: Jackson was pleased with what he saw out of the Browns newcomers this past weekend. But the coach stressed the rookies have much work to do in order to catch up to the team's veterans, who have been hard at work in Berea for more than a month now.

"I think it was a good start. I think the first thing I noticed we have some guys we need to get in shape extremely fast. It also showed me how impressive it has been to watch our veteran players get in shape and really work hard," Jackson said Friday.

"It's a good first day for the Browns and for our young players. It was a good first day in the classroom. It was a good first day on the field for them to start learning how we go about doing things here. I think the most important thing, for me, is to get these guys caught up to speed with our veteran group, as far as the culture in our building … I think it's very important that these guys have got to assimilate themselves into what we've already established."

Jackson said it's on both the players and the coaching staff to get the rookies up to speed.

"These guys, they will get acclimated real quickly. They'll understand they need to, even be out there. That's the fun part," he said. "The fun part for me was watching where they were today and knowing where they could be a week or two weeks from now. That's very exciting to me."

'Top-of-the-line' draft picks offer strong showing

Following the draft, Corey Coleman, Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Nassib, Shon Coleman and Cody Kessler — the Browns' first five draft picks — flew to Berea for their introduction to the team and answered questions about being the de facto future of Cleveland's roster.

Two weeks later, they offered strong showings at rookie minicamp (Shon Coleman missed camp for precautionary reasons).

"I think our top-of-the-line, as people would say, draft picks showed themselves," Jackson said. "Those guys, it was good to see them be out there on the field. But again, I'll take it back to our veteran group. They've got to catch those guys. It was just the first day, but I think the guys are starting … I think the first day showed them exactly where they need to get to be a part of this football team."