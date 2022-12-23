Where could Browns' matchup with Saints rank among coldest home games in franchise history?

The top spot against Oakland was a playoff game, which would mean the Browns-Saints game would be the third coldest home regular season game in franchise history. It would also be the coldest game ever played at FirstEnergy Stadium, if the forecast holds.

The real feel temperature, of course, will feel much colder than the actual temperature due to high winds. With winds around 30 mph and wind gusts up to 60 mph, the real feel temp could be closer to -20. There is also around a 30 percent chance of snow.

The Browns have been adamant all week that they'll be ready no matter how the weather feels.