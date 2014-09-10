Where the Browns match up well against the Saints

Most dangerous Saints players outside of Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham

WR Brandin Cooks – You can already tell from one game the rookie wide receiver from Oregon State is going to be a star with Brees slinging him the rock. New Orleans head coach Sean Payton is using Cooks in a Percy Harvin role, giving him the ball in the backfield and in situations where he can run after the catch.

RB Pierre Thomas – I don't remember Thomas being this electric with his speed, but he hurt the Falcons quite often in the passing game. The Saints like spreading the defense with four receivers and then dumping the football to Thomas on a flare pass. His six catches for 58 yards seemed like a lot more when looking at the tape.

S Jairus Byrd – One of the biggest NFL free agent acquisitions showed up early in the game. Byrd stripped Julio Jones near the goal line, preventing what would've been a touchdown. He changes the game with his ball hawking eyes for the football.

