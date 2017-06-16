News

Why every member of the Browns defense must learn 2 positions

Jun 16, 2017 at 03:20 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wants to field the best 11 players, regardless of position.

So it's why the 27-year veteran says all members of Cleveland's defense must learn multiple positions. And, yes, that means everyone from veterans Joe Haden and Jamie Collins Sr. to rookie and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Myles Garrett.

"Everybody on our defense, and I want you to watch this, has to play two positions," said Williams, who met with the media Thursday before the team breaks for summer.

Williams, who's coached five top-five defenses and won a Super Bowl in 2010 with New Orleans, said he conceived the concept with Patriots coach Bill Belichick long ago.

"I think Bill — I call him Bill, he's a good friend of mine — Belichick, I think he does a really good job of that and he and I a long time ago started doing this a lot."

Indeed, Williams said at his introductory news conference in January that the Browns won't box themselves into a certain defensive scheme. He echoed that sentiment this week, saying they'll play to the strengths of their personnel.

"We'll get as many good players in packages as needed. If it means only playing one linebacker, I will play one linebacker," he said. "I think wherever I have been we have played with a lot of DBs before, because the league has become a one-back, throwing league and wherever I have been, people really don't want to get lined up in two-back offenses and try to run it against us because of how we will load it up on you and outnumber you that way.

"We have got to get bigger if (the opposing team) is bigger, we have to get littler if they are littler and you still have to be fast."

Williams also stressed depth as a means for overcoming the inevitable dynamic of injuries throughout the season.

"How you get through games, through injuries is play the next best athletes," he said. "Not the next guy on the depth chart."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising