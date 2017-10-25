Why the Browns decided to leave late Thursday for London

](http://brow.nz/QXctNp)

While some teams have spent the entire week in London preparing for their upcoming game, the Browns have kept their routine as normal as possible. Wednesday was a typical Wednesday and Thursday will be a usual Thursday until later in the evening, when the team boards a seven-hour redeye flight.

When the Browns arrive in London, it will be mid-morning Friday. After a few hours to get their bearings straight, the players will go through a walk-through at the practice fields near their hotel, which is roughly an hour outside the city. They'll go through various media obligations and meetings before calling it a day.

Saturday's schedule features a mock game at Twickenham Stadium before receiving a few hours of free time to sightsee or do whatever else they want with their free time.

"I think what is really important is how we handle the flight," Jackson said. "The research that we have gotten and the people I have talked to is that we need to get these players to sleep as fast as they can and really sleep through this process and rest and not be up on the phone or looking at movies and all of that stuff. You really need to get your rest and shut down because it is a huge time difference and a different environment and atmosphere once we get to London.

"I give a lot of credit to Dee and Jimmy (Haslam) because our team will fly first class. It will be as good as they can be. The plane is outstanding. These guys legitimately will be able to lay down and sleep. That is outstanding."

The Browns will flip their clocks five hours ahead upon arrival and fall back an hour Sunday, when Daylight Savings Time ends in the United Kingdom.