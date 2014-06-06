Wilbert Montgomery brings strong credentials to Cleveland Browns' coaching staff

Wilbert Montgomery takes a seat in the Cleveland Browns' running backs room. He leans back in his chair, with his arms crossed and stares at the mural on the wall.

Jim Brown, Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner, three Browns legendary running backs, all have portraits in his classroom. All three of the players pierce a fire in Montgomery's heart.

"I would like to see who is going to be the next Kevin Mack or the next Earnest Byner," said Montgomery. "Being on that wall is the epitome of the National Football League. Who is going to be that guy? We have someone capable on this team, right now."

When Montgomery was let go after a six-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens last January, he jumped at the opportunity to work with Kyle Shanahan. Montgomery was blown away at Shanahan's vision for the Cleveland offense and the tremendous expectations the coordinator puts on his stable of running backs.

Montgomery has sunk his teeth in, and might be coaching the most competitive position on the roster. He raved about his talented classroom full of capable running backs, but it's Ben Tate who he's constantly pushing for greatness.

"It's time for him to put the jacket on and the cap on and say, 'Hey I'm the leader of this room,'" Montgomery said about Tate. "And it's time for the young guys to challenge him to be great."

There's no member of the Cleveland Browns with a more distinguished NFL career than running backs coach Wilbert Montgomery.

The 59-year-old wasn't always a football junkie, though.

Montgomery starred in the backfield for Abilene Christian, but missed his entire senior season with a leg injury. On the day of the 1977 NFL draft, Montgomery went about his business as usual. He woke up, got dressed and took a final exam. He didn't expect professional football to be the next phase of his life.

Out of the blue, Montgomery's phone rang. It was the Philadelphia Eagles, who informed the young running back they had picked him.

"I said 'The Philadelphia who?'" Montgomery remembered. "I had never heard of that team before. I hung up the phone, walked out and took my exam."

The next day Montgomery flew to Philadelphia. He never did fly back to Abilene Christian.