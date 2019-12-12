Wilks: Browns rush defense must improve - News & Notes

When the Browns came out of the bye week, they rattled off four out of five games in which they surrendered fewer than 100 rushing yards. That stretch seemingly hit its peak Week 11 against the Steelers, when Cleveland allowed just 58 yards on 16 attempts in one of the defense's best overall efforts of the season.

The last two weeks, though, have been a big step back, and that's at the forefront of the group's focus heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Cardinals, who have a variety of options at their disposal in the running game.

The Browns allowed 124 rushing yards the second time around to the Steelers in a tough Week 13 loss and followed up by allowing a season-worst 179 to Joe Mixon and the Bengals, who rank in the bottom five in the league in rushing offense. For the season, Cleveland ranks 26th in the NFL with an average of 128.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

"A lot of self-inflicted wounds there, guys not executing and getting out of their gaps and also some things we were doing defensively with the man stuff put as at a disadvantage on the perimeter when we were playing man, so we got out of that a little bit and started playing a little bit more zone," Wilks said. "I thought Mixon did a phenomenal job and we talked about all week of trying to control him. It is not going to be any different this week."

The Cardinals use a three-man committee at running back with Pro Bowler David Johnson, Chase Edmunds and the recently acquired Kenyan Drake. On top of that, rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the best runners at the position. Murray is second among quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson with 448 rushing yards.