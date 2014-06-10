Will this be Jabaal Sheard's breakout season?

Don't think of Sheard as simply outside linebacker in a standup position. Don't think of any of the Browns' front-seven players limited to one position in this hybrid scheme. The coaching staff will line up Sheard wherever they can to unleash the 25-year-old on opposing quarterbacks.

The Buffalo Bills' Mario Williams posted 13 sacks this way in 2013, under Pettine's direction, and is a legitimate comparison for Sheard. While a large portion of Williams' snaps were spent attacking the right tackle, many times he was seen standing up as a linebacker, even though Williams is listed as a defensive end. Sheard's job, like Williams' was with Pettine, will be knocking the quarterback on his broadside as many times as possible.

While hypothesizing Sheard's potential breakout year, he wouldn't really have much of it. To him, this defense is about the unit.

"We're all good playmakers," Sheard said about his fellow pass rushers. "All of us can eat. All of us know how to get after the quarterback. We got so many playmakers. No matter what, guys do get tired. There's a lot of reps out there [to be had]."

Sheard's teammate Paul Kruger was less modest, predicting big things for his counterpart.

"Jabaal is just one of those guys, he's just a tough every-down type of guy who can knock your teeth out if he needs too," said Kruger. "I think he's going to have a lot of success in this scheme, for sure."

Sheard's contract expires after the 2014 season. He's not thinking about his future now, but he is thinking about the Cleveland Browns.