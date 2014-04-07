With free-agent moves, Cleveland Browns already appear to be better on paper

The Browns have been meticulous about addressing both sides of the ball, but to date, the biggest difference-makers seem to have been added to their defense. That shouldn't come as a surprise, given their coach, Mike Pettine, is a former defensive coordinator and no doubt feels he can place the most immediate stamp on the team on that side of the ball. Pettine has plenty of reason to believe the scheme that helped generate a strong pass rush and create turnovers when he ran the defenses of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills will do the same with the Browns. Generally speaking, the quickest path to success in the NFL is by having a dominant defense, and the Browns figured to have more pieces within their front seven and secondary on which to build than on offense. The philosophy is a good indication of how well Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer, despite the limited time they've known each other, are working together.