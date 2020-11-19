WR Jarvis Landry partners with Greater Cleveland Food Bank for Thanksgiving distribution

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Browns WR Jarvis Landry hosted his inaugural Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive, a drive-through food distribution that donated approximately 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Landry's foundation, the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for this donation, which organized volunteers at Abundance Food Pantry at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, where items such as turkeys and produce were distributed to those in need.

Landry has worked with the food bank in the past, as he was the honorary co-chair for 2019's Taste of the Browns, an annual event that raises money to help fight hunger.

About the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation: