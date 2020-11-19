Community

WR Jarvis Landry partners with Greater Cleveland Food Bank for Thanksgiving distribution

Drive-through food distribution donated approximately 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need

Nov 19, 2020 at 03:08 PM
On Tuesday, Nov. 17, Browns WR Jarvis Landry hosted his inaugural Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive, a drive-through food distribution that donated approximately 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Landry's foundation, the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation, partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for this donation, which organized volunteers at Abundance Food Pantry at Forest Hill Church Presbyterian, where items such as turkeys and produce were distributed to those in need. 

Landry has worked with the food bank in the past, as he was the honorary co-chair for 2019's Taste of the Browns, an annual event that raises money to help fight hunger.

About the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation:

Launched in June 2020, JLBWF is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions. Our mission is to empower, engage and excite our communities through a variety of life-changing programs, special events and charitable initiatives held in the greater Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans areas. To learn more, visit https://iamjarvislandry.com/the-foundation.

