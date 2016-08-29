News

Young pass rushers embracing new opportunities amid roster cuts

Aug 29, 2016 at 07:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

In his final season at Utah, Nate Orchard was one of college football's finest pass rushers, racking up 18.5 sacks before the Browns selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Now, the second-year outside linebacker is poised to play an even bigger role on a defense determined to pressure opposing quarterbacks after Monday morning's first round of roster cuts, which saw Cleveland part ways with veteran outside linebacker Paul Kruger.

"We need to step up in the outside linebacker room and then take leadership," Orchard said, adding, "At the end of the day, we have a lot of guys up front that can make big plays. Especially in that outside linebacker room."

Indeed, the Browns, who made an effort to bolster their pass rush in this past spring's draft, feature an outside backers group that includes Orchard, second-round pick Emmanuel Ogbah and fourth-round pick Joe Schobert.

The pair of rookies combined for 22.5 sacks last season and there is hope in Berea that kind of production will continue at the next level (the Browns also selected defensive end Carl Nassib, who led the nation with 15.5 sacks in 2015).

"Once you have success in college – coming into the league obviously guys are a lot bigger and faster – but at the end of the day, where you come from is who you are," said Orchard, who totaled three sacks last season.

"You just need to continue to build upon that. You're going to have to fine-tune techniques and things like that, but that's something you should not look away from even if you have a season with three sacks like myself and wanting to have more. I know I can keep getting better and keep building upon that."

The same goes for rookies such as Ogbah, Schobert and Nassib, who have all shined throughout training camp and the preseason. The next step, they say, is embracing this new opportunity as the Browns prepare to host the Bears on Thursday night in their fourth and final preseason game.

"I'm just here to do my job and not having Paul definitely, I mean it obviously limits the numbers, numbers go down, so there's going to be more opportunities for all the guys in the room so I'll do my best to fill that space," said Schobert, who received first-team reps last week in Tampa.

Ogbah, whom Schobert described as a "physical freak," took a similar stance, saying he's prepared to do whatever the coaching staff asks of him. After all, the former Oklahoma State standout has worked at multiple positions in order for the Browns to figure out where he best fits on the field.

"It's just whatever the team wants me to do," he said. "They drafted me as a versatile player and I'm just ready to do whatever they ask."

To be sure, the Browns defense — including its pass rush — remain a work in progress, though the group has shown flashes of what it might be able to do this season.

"It's a process. We have guys that are very, very capable of making it back there. It's just little things, as far as angles. It's a game of angles and having the right lanes," said Orchard, pointing to a 30-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Friday.

"There were so many times we were there, we had him, we just couldn't bring (Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston) down. Little things like that we need to just take care of, and at the end of the day I know we'll be a successful defense."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising