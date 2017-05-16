Zane Gonzalez brings big leg, plenty of accolades to Browns kicker competition

Zane Gonzalez wasn't always a threat from long distance. The once-rail thin kicker didn't make a single one of his four attempts from 50 yards during his first three seasons at Arizona State.

The fruits of Gonzalez's hard work in the weight room were borne in a record-setting way during his senior season. Seven of Gonzalez's 23 made field goals were from more than 50 yards, including a whopper from 59 -- and it had a few yards to spare -- against Colorado.

Gonzalez, whom the Browns selected in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft, doesn't credit a change in technique for the surplus of long-distance makes. He just got stronger.

"At the beginning of college, I was a little bit of a weaker kicker," Gonzalez said. "I hit the weight room after not hitting it before in my life."

Gonzalez began his Arizona State career at 140 pounds. These days, as he embarks on a competition with Cody Parkey to become Cleveland's starting kicker, Gonzalez is just a shade over 200 pounds.

Gonzalez, though, prides himself on more than just his big leg.

Even without making a 50-yarder through his first three seasons, he was one of college football's best, connecting on 73 of his 91 attempts. This past year, he was just as good from all distances, going 23-of-25 with his only two misses coming from 50 .

His yearlong consistency and newfound big leg helped him land college football's top honor for kickers, the Lou Groza Award. He finished his career with the most field goals (96) and points scored by a kicker (494) in FBS history.