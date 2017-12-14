Zegura's Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 15

The Browns have allowed a 100-yard rusher in two of the last four weeks and the opposing primary back has produced 100-plus total yards against the Browns in four straight.

A running back has now produced 100 total yards or scored in six straight against the Browns, and three of those backs have produced 23-plus FanDuel points (including Jamaal Williams last week, who had 118 total yards and two touchdowns).

Alex Collins has scored in four straight games for the Ravens with five total scores during that span. The last two weeks alone, he has produced 264 total yards and three scores.

The opposing No. 1 receiver has scored in nine of the last 12 games against the Browns.

Keenan Allen (105 yards and a touchdown) and Davante Adams (84 yards and two touchdowns) have each produced 21-plus FanDuel points against the Browns the last two weeks,3 and four of the last six top receivers to face the Browns have produced at least 18 FanDuel points.

Mike Wallace has been the leading receiver for the Ravens the last two weeks with eight catches for 188 yards. Jeremy Maclin has not scored in five straight games and has not produced even 45 yards in four straight games.

The Browns have allowed at least 60 yards receiving or a touchdown to tight ends in 11 of 13 games this year, including Ben Watson, who had his best game of the year against the Browns. Back in Week 2, Watson had eight catches for 91 yards, which is his highest yardage total in a game this year by 48 yards.

The Browns have yet to win the turnover battle in any game this year.

DeShone Kizer is coming off of the best performance of his young career, as he completed 71 percent of his passes against the Packers and got his first hat trick with three passing scores. Kizer has 20-plus FanDuel points in two of his last three starts and three of his last five.

Baltimore has allowed only five passing touchdowns since Week 7, and they have intercepted 11 passes during that same span. Only Ben Roethlisberger (506 yards and two touchdowns last week) has thrown for 300 yards this year against the Ravens, and he is the only quarterback to produce 20 FanDuel points against the Ravens since Week 3.

A running back has scored in three straight games against the Ravens (five total) and a back has topped 10 FanDuel points against Baltimore in five straight games and 10 of the last 11. However, no runner has rushed for more than 60 yards against the Ravens since Week 7.

Isaiah Crowell rushed for a season-high 121 yards on 19 carries against Green Bay and has now rushed for 90-plus yards in three of his last five games (the exceptions were just 18 and 41 yard, respectively). Crowell has not topped 10 yards receiving in a game since Week 8, so his rushing totals will be key. He was held to just 37 yards on 10 carries in the first meeting with the Ravens.

Duke Johnson Jr. has not rushed for more than 10 yards in three of his last four games, but he has produced 30-plus yards receiving in four of his last five and has scored a receiving touchdown in three of his last four, including two straight games at home. In fact, all three of Johnson's receiving touchdowns have come at FirstEnergy Stadium this year.

Josh Gordon has been the Browns leading receiver in each of his two games this year and found the end zone in Week 14 against the Packers, as he hauled in three of his six targets for 69 yards and the touchdown.

Over the last four weeks, opposing No. 1 receivers have torched the Ravens to the tune of 554 yards receiving on 30 catches. However, it should be noted that no receiver has scored on the Ravens in four straight games.

Corey Coleman bounced back in a major way in Week 14, as he caught five of his six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown. Coleman has now produced 60-plus yards in three of his last four games, but he was limited to just 9 yards in his first meeting with the Ravens.

David Njoku followed up his career game against the Chargers with a dud against the Packers, as he caught just one pass for 3 yards and had a critical drop. He caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with the Ravens back in Week 2. No tight end has scored on the Ravens since Week 6, and only two have reached 60 yards during that span. In fact, after allowing six tight end touchdowns in the first six weeks, the Ravens have gone seven straight games without allowing a tight end into the end zone.

3 to Start

QB Dak Prescott vs. OAK – Prescott is back after throwing for multiple scores in back-to-back games. He now faces a Raiders defense that is allowing the highest opposing QB rating in the entire NFL. Oakland has intercepted just two passes all year, while allowing 20 touchdown passes and six of the last nine quarterbacks to face Oakland have completed over 70 percent of their passes.

RB Kenyan Drake vs. BUF – Drake has been a Top 12 Fantasy back in four of his last six games and is coming off a monster performance against the Patriots on Monday night in which he produced 193 total yards (114 rush, 79 rec). Drake has rushed for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games and has produced 140-plus total yards or scored in four of the last five games. The opposing primary runner has produced at least 14 FanDuel points in six of the last seven games and running backs are averaging a ridiculous 27 FanDuel points per week against Buffalo in that run. Plus, four different runners have topped 22 FanDuel points against them in the last six games.