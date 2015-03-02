 Skip to main content
2020 NFL Draft

2015 Pro Day breakdown: Week 1 players to watch

Mar 02, 2015 at 05:30 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

For NFL scouts, general managers and even coaches, March Madness has nothing to do with college basketball.

A full month's worth of Pro Days at colleges from coast to coast began today and won't stop - save for the weekends - until April 9. Some major programs hold two of these events in order to insure players recovering from injuries enough time to properly heal.

Browns general manager Ray Farmer's team of scouts keeps its travel plans close to the vest, and we won't be providing their daily agenda, but we'll keep you up to date with a weekly look at where they could be and who'll be the top players at these events as the draft draws closer and closer.

(Thanks to NFL.com’s complete breakdown for helping us with the list.)

Today

Minnesota

Tennessee-Chattanooga

Troy

Virginia

Wake Forest

Who to know: CB Kevin Johnson (Wake) - The Demon Deacons star recently vaulted into the top half ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay's mock. The three-year starter performed well at the NFL Combine and is in the small group of defensive backs who could be the first from their position off the board.

Also of note: TE Maxx Williams (Minnesota), RB David Cobb (Minnesota), LB Eli Harold (Virginia), DT Derrick Lott (Chattanooga).

Watch: Ray Farmer - All About Improving the Football Team

Tuesday

Auburn

James Madison

New Mexico State

Northwestern

Pittsburgh

Sam Houston State

Tuskegee

Who to know: WR Sammie Coates (Auburn) - One of the best deep threats in the 2015 class had a relatively disappointing showing at the Combine because his 40 time (4.43 seconds) wasn't where he thought it'd be. Perhaps more important for the projected second-round pick will be how he performs on crossing and underneath routes during position drills.

Also of note: C Reese Dismukes (Auburn), OL T.J. Clemmings (Pittsburgh), SS Dean Marlowe (James Madison).

Wednesday

Arkansas

Mississippi State

Purdue

Texas A&M

Weber State

Who to know: DE Preston Smith (Mississippi State) - One of the SEC's top defensive players in 2014, Smith racked up a bunch of sacks and tackles for loss as a 4-3 defensive end. That's not where he projects best in the NFL, though, as NFL.com's analysis pegs him as a tackle in a 4-3 or an end in a hybrid 3-4. He could be an intriguing prospect for teams in the second and third rounds.

Also of note: DE Trey Flowers (Arkansas), DE Ryan Russell (Purdue), OG Cedric Ogbuehi (Texas A&M), K Josh Lambo (Texas A&M)

Thursday

Arkansas (Monticello)

Clemson

Illinois

Ole Miss

Nebraska

New Mexico

Utah State

Who to know: DE Vic Beasley (Clemson) - He's one of the top pass-rushers available in the 2015 NFL Draft and he's riding some momentum after notching one of the Combine's top performances. It's hard to believe he'll run the 40 again after clocking a 4.53 in Indianapolis, but he'll be the main attraction for the numerous scouts who make the trip down to South Carolina.

Also of note: LB Stephone Anthony (Clemson), CB Senquez Golson (Ole Miss), DE Randy Gregory (Nebraska), RB Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska).

Friday

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Newberry

Northern Illinois

Southern Mississippi

Who to know: WR Jaelen Strong (Arizona State) - The Sun Devil standout has been linked to the Browns in numerous mock drafts at the No. 19 pick. Most analysts peg him no higher than the No. 4 wide receiver in the class behind Kevin White, Amari Cooper and DeVante Parker, but it's likely he'll be a first-rounder no matter what.

Also of note: DT Marcus Hardison (Arizona State), OJ Jamil Douglas (Arizona State), LB Edmond Robinson (Newberry), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (Southern Miss)

