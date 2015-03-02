2015 Pro Day breakdown: Week 1 players to watch

For NFL scouts, general managers and even coaches, March Madness has nothing to do with college basketball.

A full month's worth of Pro Days at colleges from coast to coast began today and won't stop - save for the weekends - until April 9. Some major programs hold two of these events in order to insure players recovering from injuries enough time to properly heal.

Browns general manager Ray Farmer's team of scouts keeps its travel plans close to the vest, and we won't be providing their daily agenda, but we'll keep you up to date with a weekly look at where they could be and who'll be the top players at these events as the draft draws closer and closer.

(Thanks to NFL.com’s complete breakdown for helping us with the list.)

Today

Minnesota

Tennessee-Chattanooga

Troy

Virginia

Wake Forest

Who to know: CB Kevin Johnson (Wake) - The Demon Deacons star recently vaulted into the top half ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay's mock. The three-year starter performed well at the NFL Combine and is in the small group of defensive backs who could be the first from their position off the board.