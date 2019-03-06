2019 free agency: Browns bring deep backfield into new year

The quarterback position is set for the Browns, thanks to Baker Mayfield, and a fellow 2018 rookie helped out the running back situation a whole lot with his play.

Nick Chubb isn't the lone stud in the Browns' backfield, though, and a free agent class offers more potential, should an addition arrive at the team's doorstep in Berea.

Here's a look at the running back situation, both inside and outside the Browns' facility.

Who's back?

Nick Chubb - 16 games (nine starts), 192 attempts, 996 yards, eight touchdowns; 20 catches, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns

Duke Johnson - 16 games (two starts), 40 attempts, 201 yards; 47 receptions, 429 yards, three receiving touchdowns

Dontrell Hilliard – 11 games (zero starts), nine receptions, 105 yards

Kareem Hunt - (with Kansas City) 11 games (11 starts), 181 attempts, 824 yards, seven touchdowns; 26 catches, 378 yards, seven receiving touchdowns

Devante Mays – Did not play in 2018.

Top RBs available (Rankings from **NFL.com's Top 101 free agents**)

1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

Bell's franchise tag-related holdout is finally over and he's headed to the freedom of free agency, where he'll learn if a year off hurt or helped his stock. At his best, he's one of the league's premier backs who can do it all. Now we'll see who will pay for it.

16. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

Coleman was a change-of-pace back for Atlanta who was about as valuable in the passing game as he was running the ball in the great Falcons year of 2016. Since then, he's regulated his production with a much heavier slant toward rushing, but his numbers haven't jumped off the page due to sharing time with Devonta Freeman. Perhaps he'll enter full bloom with a larger workload elsewhere.

32. Mark Ingram, Saints

Ingram is one half of the best-friend running back duo that has powered the Saints in the last two years, but that time could be coming to an end. At 29, it's unlikely he'll get big money to leave, but crazier things have happened.

55. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

Ajayi's importance to the Eagles became obvious once he was lost for the season to an ACL tear. Injuries have become somewhat common for Ajayi, though, which will likely hurt his market value.

65. C.J. Anderson, Rams

Anderson went from the couch to the Super Bowl with the Rams, and while he's a little rounder in the middle than your average running back, his late-season production cannot go overlooked.

75. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

Peterson experienced a renaissance that was one of the league's better stories in 2018, proving his other-wordly talent wouldn't just go quietly into the night. What that means for his free-agent value, however, is unclear.

80. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

Yeldon was called into action thanks to Leonard Fournette's various reasons for absences and did an admirable job, but where he really excels is as a pass-catcher. Yeldon is an athlete first, able to slip out of the backfield, catch passes in stride and pick up yards after the catch. He hit career highs in receptions (55), receiving yards (487) and receiving TDs (4) last season in 14 games. He's similar to Coleman but could be had for cheaper.

95. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

Lynch came out of retirement to play for his hometown Raiders, but that was before things went south and a coaching change happened. He spent most of last season on injured reserve and isn't looking at playing for a Super Bowl contender in the Raiders' final season in Oakland.

What about the draft?