3 Big Takeaways: Browns defense does not record a sack for first time this season

QB Joe Flacco's first game with the Browns

Over the last two weeks, Flacco has gone from not being on an NFL roster, to signing with the Browns to their practice squad, to starting for the Browns in Week 13. And while he has 16 years of NFL experience to back up his ability to step into the situation, it was still an adjustment to learn the Browns' offense as quickly as possible to be able to call the plays in the huddle on Sunday.

Yet, at the helm of the offense, Flacco proved just want he can contribute. On their opening offensive drive, Flacco moved the Browns down field by connecting with his pass catchers and found RB Jerome Ford for a 24-yard touchdown reception.

However, with all the steadiness through three-and-a-half quarters, the late interception in the fourth quarter that set the Rams up for a touchdown proved hurtful in their chances to win. It led to a spiral on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter that led to the 36-19 loss.

"Obviously, the interception, he's trying to make a play," Stefanski said. "But he did some really good things today and put us in position. We got to come away points – we, the offense, myself – we have to come up with the points."

Flacco finished the game completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked twice in the fourth quarter, with one leading to a safety for the Rams.

Flacco was upset with himself following the game about the interception that he threw that was a pass intended for WR Elijah Moore. He said that the Rams were matched up with everyone, and that he was in the pocket for a long time. He wanted to give Moore a shot, but lost track of the safety.

"It ultimately was just a bad decision," Flacco said. "I was late throwing that pass. […] I was trying to back shoulder him a little bit. I thought I had more space out there, but like I said, when you're in the pocket that long and you're kind of staring that way the whole time, you have to be aware that the safety's floating around back there and you have to be able to make a play like that."

Flacco knows that he can still play at an NFL level, which is why he was disappointed and upset about the thrown interception.