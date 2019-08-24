3 Big Takeaways: Browns defense makes a statement early versus Buccaneers

1. Defense is hungry and ready to feast

The Browns' defense was so effective at getting to Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, viewers of the game on Twitter were calling for his removal midway through the first quarter -- in Week 3 of the preseason.

The defense did exactly what it succeeded at doing in Westfield, Indiana, during joint practices with the Colts: win at the point of attack. The Browns gave up a quick first down on a completion from Winston to former Browns receiver Breshad Perriman, but became impenetrable on the following three plays, starting off by stuffing a run for no gain on first down.

On second down, Olivier Vernon mixed his Pro Bowl-caliber mix of speed and power to get right tackle Demar Dotson off balance. Dotson first raced back to attempt to win the race with Vernon to the imaginary point, but Vernon hesitated ever so slightly, gaining inside leverage that he used to shove Dotson to the ground as if he were a feather annoying Vernon while he's hunting quarterbacks. Vernon then finished an impressive sack of Winston.

The best part of that sack? If he hadn't gotten there, Myles Garrett was just a step away from doing the same from the opposite side.

It was Sheldon Richardson's turn to wreak havoc on the next play, successfully twisting with Larry Ogunjobi, earning a favorable angle and exploiting it, blowing past his opponent to wrap up Winston.

It was a two-play sequence that left everyone watching in awe. These guys are good.

"That's expected for us," Richardson said afterward. "That might not be everybody else's expectations but that's definitely ours."

The defense was so disruptive on the opening series, Tampa Bay began its second offensive possession of the game by calling one of a very few plays that can take some of the bite out of a relentless pass rush: a receiver screen. The play picked up 20, but an attempt to run a slip screen on the next play resulted in an incompletion.

Point being, the Browns defense quickly earned its opponent's respect.

In its first opportunity to play together in a game, the starting defense finished with five sacks of Winston. Reserve defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence added two more to bring the team total to seven.

"It was just good," Ogunjobi said of the starting line's success. "We've been playing off each other, we've been practicing good for a while, but to put it all together was really good."

Good, but not satisfactory. This group emphasized individually that it will play as a cohesive unit and won't stop to read its press clippings until well after they've cleaned out their lockers.