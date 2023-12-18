3 Big Takeaways: Browns rely on QB Joe Flacco's veteran presence to erase 10-point deficit

QB Joe Flacco's veteran experience in fourth quarter

The Browns struggled throughout the first half to find success offensively. They punted on their four offensive drives in the first quarter and opened the second quarter with an interception. However, they continued to stick with the passing game and Flacco found TE David Njoku in the back of the end zone in the second quarter to put the Browns on the board.

They once again went scoreless in the third quarter, having to punt on three offensive drives and Flacco throwing two interceptions in the third quarter — one of which the Bears returned for a pick 6. The Browns entered the third quarter down 17-7.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Flacco led the Browns to the comeback win. He connected with WR Amari Cooper for a 51-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 17 a piece. Flacco said that he knew there was a Bears defender on the right-hand side, but also saw a hole. Then, he saw Cooper come around the MIKE linebacker and he threw the ball.

Flacco completed 11 of 13 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown and had a fourth-quarter rating of 144.4.

"Believe me, part of you wants to crawl into a hole somewhere and hide from everybody, but you can't do that —especially, somebody like me," Flacco said. "I mean, I've been in this league a long time and you've seen so much happen. You just have to keep your eyes on what's next. You have to continue to look forward and continue to have faith that your teammates are going to get themselves in the right positions for you to get the ball to them. It might not happen, and today it just happened to work out for us.

Flacco finished the game completing 28 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns. His 374 passing yards were the 12th most by a Browns player in a game and the most by a Browns player since Baker Mayfield threw for 376 yards in 2018.

Through three games this season, Flacco has thrown for 939 yards, which are the most by a Brown in their first three starts. He has seven touchdown passes, which is tied for the most by a Brown in their first three starts.