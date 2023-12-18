TE David Njoku showed how he's a complete tight end in Week 15

With Sunday's game tied 17-17, the Browns had the ball with 1:50 left in the game. Starting at their own 21-yard line, the Browns needed just a field goal. On the first play, QB Joe Flacco connected with TE David Njoku for 31 yards. Three plays later, Flacco connected with Njoku again for a gain of 34 yards, which put the Browns in field goal range.
"The play to get us in field goal range was incredible," Flacco said. "It was a huge space, I was hot off the right side, and the fact (Njoku) got there so I could drop it over the top was a great feel by him."
Njoku has been on a tear for the Browns in the past two weeks. After scoring two touchdowns last week against the Jaguars, Njoku kept his momentum going into this week's game against the Bears. He finished with 10 catches for 104 yards, and his 10 receptions are a career high. He also scored a touchdown to bring his total to five for the year.
"I just thank God," Njoku said. "I am not going to question him or complain about it. Joe Flacco threw great balls. Nothing more to say."
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Chicago Bears on December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium
The seven-year pro is having his best season in his career, with career highs in touchdowns, receptions and yards. This season, he has shown his physicality and how he's a complete tight end. He has five touchdowns, 69 catches and 704 receiving yards this season. Njoku leads the team with the career-high five receiving touchdowns this season, the most by a Browns tight end since Gary Barnidge recorded nine in 2015. Njoku also ranks second in team history for receptions (275) and touchdown receptions (24) by a Browns tight end.
Njoku has had some great moments this season, but in Sunday's game, he caught a touchdown that took great concentration. With 3:54 left in the first half, the Browns were at the Bears' two-yard line. On second-and-2, Flacco scrambled right and found Njoku at the back of the end zone, who jumped and came down with both feet in bounds for the touchdown.
"Joe threw a perfect ball," Njoku said. "The ball placement was great. All I had to do was just catch it. I was hoping that they would hurry up and kick the extra point in time."
Njoku didn't know if he got both feet in since he had little space to catch the ball. It was indeed a completed catch, and the Browns made their extra point to tie the game at seven with 3:48 left in the second quarter.
After the Browns lost two games in a row during their West Coast trip, there was a lot of talk about their pass catchers dropping the ball. Njoku was top on the list in the entire league with 10 drops on the season, according to FOX Sports. Since the trip, Njoku has caught 16 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
"I just talked about David in that locker room," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "I'm proud of Dave and the person he is and the player he is. He's one of the best teammates I've ever been around and the growth that he's made both as a person and a player. He's got that mentality where he fights for everything and I mean, he put it on display today. He really did. So, we needed him. He's a great leader for our football team. Proud of him."