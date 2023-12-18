TE David Njoku showed how he's a complete tight end in Week 15

The seven-year pro is having his best season in his career, with career highs in touchdowns, receptions and yards. This season, he has shown his physicality and how he's a complete tight end. He has five touchdowns, 69 catches and 704 receiving yards this season. Njoku leads the team with the career-high five receiving touchdowns this season, the most by a Browns tight end since Gary Barnidge recorded nine in 2015. Njoku also ranks second in team history for receptions (275) and touchdown receptions (24) by a Browns tight end.

Njoku has had some great moments this season, but in Sunday's game, he caught a touchdown that took great concentration. With 3:54 left in the first half, the Browns were at the Bears' two-yard line. On second-and-2, Flacco scrambled right and found Njoku at the back of the end zone, who jumped and came down with both feet in bounds for the touchdown.

"Joe threw a perfect ball," Njoku said. "The ball placement was great. All I had to do was just catch it. I was hoping that they would hurry up and kick the extra point in time."

Njoku didn't know if he got both feet in since he had little space to catch the ball. It was indeed a completed catch, and the Browns made their extra point to tie the game at seven with 3:48 left in the second quarter.

After the Browns lost two games in a row during their West Coast trip, there was a lot of talk about their pass catchers dropping the ball. Njoku was top on the list in the entire league with 10 drops on the season, according to FOX Sports. Since the trip, Njoku has caught 16 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns.