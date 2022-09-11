3 Big Takeaways: Cade York proves he's the real deal with game-winner in NFL debut

York had a perfect first NFL game. He hit all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries.

He did not have a perfect warm-up.

York, a fourth-round rookie from LSU, missed a few kicks from 50 yards or longer in his pregame session. He called it "one of the worst warmups I've probably ever had," and head coach Kevin Stefanski knew about the pregame struggles. It didn't factor into his decision to not give York long kicks early in the game when the Browns advanced the ball into that range.

He said he wanted to ease York into his first taste of NFL action and prevent him from losing any possible confidence by missing a long kick early in his first game.

"I didn't want to try a 50-yarder early in this game," he said. "I wanted to get him some extra-points, some field goals and have him see the ball go through the middle of the uprights. But we knew if we needed him, we were going to call him."

Stefanski wanted to make that call in the final minute when the offense moved the ball to the Panthers' 40-yard line — precisely where the ball was when York trotted onto the field.

Once he stepped up for the kick, York didn't doubt himself — even though it would be the longest field goal he's ever kicked in a game.

And once it went through, he had delivered a loud statement about just how clutch, how confident and how reliable he can be.

"I never thought I'd have a career-long in my first game for a career winner," he said. "That's not something that comes along very often. Over and over, I've been able to experience things that I didn't think would ever happen. Not because I wasn't capable, but just because it was never in my thoughts, like going to play at LSU, leaving in three years and getting drafted in the fourth round.