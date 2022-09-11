By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt pair up for big day on the ground

Cleveland's two-headed monster combined for 217 rushing yards Sunday in Carolina

Sep 11, 2022 at 05:19 PM
Andrew Gribble

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers.

58 — That's how many yards Cade York's game-winning field goal covered to send the Browns to a last-second victory over the Panthers. It was York's fourth field goal and the longest of his career dating back to his college days at LSU. It was the second-longest field goal in Browns history and longest since 1984.

65 — That's how many seconds the Browns used to move down the field and set up York for the kick. Amari Cooper's 9-yard reception was the final play before a spike set up the kick.

217 - Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the rest of Cleveland's rushers piled up 217 yards on 39 carries, good for an average of 5.6 yards per touch. Both Chubb and Hunt had a run of more than 20 yards.

Photos: Week 1 - Browns at Panthers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Panthers in Week 1

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
1 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 48

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 48

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 48

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 48

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 48

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
9 / 48

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
10 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
11 / 48

A player during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
12 / 48

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
13 / 48

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
14 / 48

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
15 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
16 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
17 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
18 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
19 / 48

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
20 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
21 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
22 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
23 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
24 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
25 / 48

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
26 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
29 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
30 / 48

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
31 / 48

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
32 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
33 / 48

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
34 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
35 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
36 / 48

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
37 / 48

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
38 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
39 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
40 / 48

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
41 / 48

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
42 / 48

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
43 / 48

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
44 / 48

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
45 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
46 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
47 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.
48 / 48

Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on September 11, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
6 — Catches for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led the Browns on the day. Seemingly all of his catches were highlight-worthy as he finished with a team-high 60 receiving yards.

57 — The Browns limited Carolina's top offensive weapon, Christian McCaffrey, 57 yards of offense. The Browns were particularly tough against him on the ground, where he picked up just 33 yards on 10 carries.

2 — Sacks by Myles Garrett, who picked them up on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. He now has 60.5 for his career.

125 — Though the Browns largely bottled up Baker Mayfield, they got burned by two big plays — a 50-yard reception by TE Ian Thomas and a 75-yard touchdown by Robbie Anderson.

38:26 — That's how long the Browns possessed the ball on offense, giving themselves a massive advantage in time of possession.

8 — Third downs converted by the Browns offense. The Panthers converted four.

18 — That's how long it'd been since the Browns won a season opener. Talk of that streak can finally come to an end.

Advertising