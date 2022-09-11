By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt pair up for big day on the ground

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 26-24 win over the Panthers.
58 — That's how many yards Cade York's game-winning field goal covered to send the Browns to a last-second victory over the Panthers. It was York's fourth field goal and the longest of his career dating back to his college days at LSU. It was the second-longest field goal in Browns history and longest since 1984.
65 — That's how many seconds the Browns used to move down the field and set up York for the kick. Amari Cooper's 9-yard reception was the final play before a spike set up the kick.
217 - Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and the rest of Cleveland's rushers piled up 217 yards on 39 carries, good for an average of 5.6 yards per touch. Both Chubb and Hunt had a run of more than 20 yards.
6 — Catches for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who led the Browns on the day. Seemingly all of his catches were highlight-worthy as he finished with a team-high 60 receiving yards.
57 — The Browns limited Carolina's top offensive weapon, Christian McCaffrey, 57 yards of offense. The Browns were particularly tough against him on the ground, where he picked up just 33 yards on 10 carries.
2 — Sacks by Myles Garrett, who picked them up on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. He now has 60.5 for his career.
125 — Though the Browns largely bottled up Baker Mayfield, they got burned by two big plays — a 50-yard reception by TE Ian Thomas and a 75-yard touchdown by Robbie Anderson.
38:26 — That's how long the Browns possessed the ball on offense, giving themselves a massive advantage in time of possession.
8 — Third downs converted by the Browns offense. The Panthers converted four.
18 — That's how long it'd been since the Browns won a season opener. Talk of that streak can finally come to an end.