3 Big Takeaways: QB Deshaun Watson leads Browns offense in his return

WR Amari Cooper's continued offensive production

Cooper's success in the receiving game on Sunday played an important role in their overall offensive success. Cooper scored their first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Watson that was deflected off the helmet of a Cardinals' defender.

It was a slant route, but Cooper said that there was a defender covering the first window; and when that happens, the second window is there to throw the ball. He knew that Watson saw him but didn't want Cooper to get hit by the defender.

Cooper noted the safety and watched the ball pop off the helmet. He was able to follow the trajectory of the pass and grab the ball. Cooper was worried about the corner seeing the ball and trying to knock it down, so he jumped and made the catch.

"(Shelby) Harris said that the football Gods owed us one, so there you have it," Cooper said.

Stefanski said that Cooper and Watson drew up the 49-yard reception in the fourth quarter on the sideline and brought the play to Stefanski. The two of them noticed Cooper getting doubled on third down but believed that how they were doubling him was counterintuitive to stopping him. Cooper said he saw the corner playing outside leverage, and that S Budda Baker was running downhill in an attempt to double-team him.

"I think I can beat them on the post, and he called it," Cooper said. "That's the great thing about Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, he doesn't have to listen to us, he's the play caller but he called it, and it was up to us to make sure it worked."

Cooper finished Sunday's game with 139 yards on five targets and one touchdown. He had a 59-yard reception in the first quarter, and another 49-yard reception in the fourth that set the Browns up for a touchdown.