3 Big Takeaways: TE David Njoku continues to succeed as a pass catcher against the Jets

Browns are officially playoff bound

In front of electric home crowd on Thursday Night Football, the Browns punched their ticket to the postseason. With all that the Browns have been through this season on the injury front, there was something added for many of the players to officially clinch – and do so in front of their home fans.

"The world, man," TE David Njoku said. "The world. There was so much adversity this year. Obviously, you guys know. So many things internally, externally but we overcame them. I'm so proud of these guys. We aren't finished and we have a long way to go, but for now we are going to enjoy this."

The Browns embodied the "next man up" mentality from the jump. They've lost offensive lineman, star running backs, defensive lineman and secondary players to season-ending injuries or missed chunks of time. They've won games with four different quarterbacks at the helm of the offense and worked through the subtle changes of having a new quarterback running the offense. Even heading into Week 17, when the Browns brought in specialists due to injuries to K Dustin Hopkins and P Corey Bojorquez, they handled the changes to their special teams' unit.

And through it all, the Browns have not only held up their standard of being a top defense, but they have battled through the adversity and relied on one another to step in and fill the roles necessary. That belief in each other has paid off, as they will extend their season with the playoffs.

The Browns have one more regular-season game against the Bengals before the postseason. But there is more football to play for a Browns team that has overcome adversity at every turn this season. As Njoku reiterated in the locker room following the win over the Jets, the Browns are a resilient team.