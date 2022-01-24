3 Browns players named to PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams

Three Browns players have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

RB Nick Chubb, OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett were all voted Monday to the All-NFL and All-AFC lists — which is no surprise after each of them were also voted to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Bitonio and Garrett have each cracked the list in the last two seasons, while Chubb, who was previously named to the All-AFC list in 2019, was selected to the All-NFL list for the first time in his career.

The Browns were also one of five teams to place a league-high three players on the All-NFL team.

Chubb finished second in the league with 1,259 rushing yards despite missing three games and joined Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the only running backs in franchise history to rush for more than 1,200 yards in multiple seasons. The Browns' run game as a whole recorded 2,471 yards, which ranked fourth in the NFL and is the fourth-most in a season in Browns history. It's also the highest total the Browns have amassed since 1978.

Bitonio, of course, helped the Browns deliver high rushing totals as well with his work at left guard — he also started two games at left tackle, the first starts he made at the position in his NFL career. He was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and continues to be one of Cleveland's most valuable offensive talents at 30 years old. He hasn't missed a snap since 2016.