3 Browns rookies named to 2021 PFWA All-Rookie team

Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Demetric Felton were all recognized by the PFWA as standout rookies in 2021

Jan 25, 2022 at 02:23 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

MicrosoftTeams-image (13)

The Pro Football Writers of America selected three Browns rookies to the All-Rookie team, bringing six total Browns players to be recognized from the organization for outstanding seasons.

CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and RB Demetric Felton, who was recognized for his production as a punt returner, were all listed to the PFWA All-Rookie team. RB Nick Chubb, G Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett were named Monday to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC team.

The Browns tied the Dolphins and Chiefs for most rookies to make the team.

Newsome, the 26th overall pick of the 2021 draft, was third on the Browns with nine pass breakups and totaled 37 tackles and one forced fumble. The Northwestern product helped secure the Browns with a deep cornerback room and started all but one of 12 games as a rookie. One of his best performances of the season was against the Bengals, when he aided in coverage against rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase, who won PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year, and garnered a season-high three pass breakups.

Owusu-Koramoah was selected 52nd overall in the draft after the Browns traded up seven spots to grab him, and he proved that the trade was worth it after finishing second on the defense with 76 tackles. He also amassed four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three tackles for a loss, showcasing the quickness and smart style of play the Browns valued from his college career at Notre Dame.

Felton, a sixth-round pick, handled several roles with the Browns in his first NFL season and led the team with 32 returns that went for 227 yards (7.1 average). Felton also scored two receiving touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 181 yards in addition to seven carries for 24 yards.

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2021 Season

Check out the best photos from the 2021 season by the Browns photo team

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
1 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
3 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
4 / 144

Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
5 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
6 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
7 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
8 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
9 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
10 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
11 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
12 / 144

The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
13 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
14 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
16 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
17 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
18 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
19 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
20 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
21 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
22 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
24 / 144

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
25 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
26 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
27 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
28 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
29 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
30 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
31 / 144

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
32 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
33 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
34 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
35 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
36 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
37 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
38 / 144

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
39 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
40 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
41 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
42 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
43 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
44 / 144

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
45 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
46 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
47 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
48 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
49 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
50 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
51 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
52 / 144

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
53 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
54 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
55 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
56 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
57 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
58 / 144

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
59 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
60 / 144

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
61 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
62 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
63 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
64 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
65 / 144

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
66 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
67 / 144

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
68 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
69 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
70 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
71 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
72 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
73 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
74 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
75 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
76 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
77 / 144

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
78 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
79 / 144

The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
80 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
81 / 144

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
82 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
83 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
84 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
85 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
86 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
87 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
88 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
89 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
90 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
91 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
92 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
93 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
94 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
95 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
96 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
97 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
98 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
99 / 144

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
100 / 144

General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
101 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
102 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
103 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
104 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
105 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
106 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
107 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
108 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
109 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
110 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
111 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
112 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
113 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
114 / 144

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
115 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
116 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
117 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
118 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
119 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
120 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
121 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
122 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
123 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
124 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
125 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
126 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
127 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
128 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
129 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
130 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
131 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
132 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
133 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
134 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
135 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
136 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
137 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
138 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
139 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
140 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
141 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
142 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
143 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
144 / 144

Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Evaluating the Browns 2021 Rookie Class

The Browns used all eight of their rookies from the 2021 draft class in varying capacities, and some are well-positioned to take on a bigger role on the 2022 roster
news

5 positions to watch this offseason

The Browns will be eyeing depth and upgrades at several positions
news

3 Browns players named to PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams

Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett were each voted to both the All-NFL and All-AFC teams
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking kickers, the draft, offensive tackles and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Advertising