3 Browns rookies named to 2021 PFWA All-Rookie team

The Pro Football Writers of America selected three Browns rookies to the All-Rookie team, bringing six total Browns players to be recognized from the organization for outstanding seasons.

CB Greg Newsome II, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and RB Demetric Felton, who was recognized for his production as a punt returner, were all listed to the PFWA All-Rookie team. RB Nick Chubb, G Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett were named Monday to the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC team.

The Browns tied the Dolphins and Chiefs for most rookies to make the team.

Newsome, the 26th overall pick of the 2021 draft, was third on the Browns with nine pass breakups and totaled 37 tackles and one forced fumble. The Northwestern product helped secure the Browns with a deep cornerback room and started all but one of 12 games as a rookie. One of his best performances of the season was against the Bengals, when he aided in coverage against rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase, who won PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year, and garnered a season-high three pass breakups.

Owusu-Koramoah was selected 52nd overall in the draft after the Browns traded up seven spots to grab him, and he proved that the trade was worth it after finishing second on the defense with 76 tackles. He also amassed four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and three tackles for a loss, showcasing the quickness and smart style of play the Browns valued from his college career at Notre Dame.