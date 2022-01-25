5 positions to watch this offseason

The Browns will be eyeing depth and upgrades at several positions

Jan 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The offseason is upon us, which means the next several months will be full of mock drafts, free agency predictions and guesses about how the Browns will handle some of their top needs for 2022.

Some positions on the roster will be discussed more heavily than others, so we took a look at which spots will be worth monitoring.

Wide receiver

Under contract through 2022: Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz

Pending free agents: Rashard Higgins, Ja'Marcus Bradley, Ryan Switzer

The Browns are in position to possibly add another playmaker or two to their receiver room as they look to upgrade a passing offense that ranked 27th in the league. 2020 sixth-round pick Donovan Peoples-Jones led all receivers with 597 yards, and he — as well as 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz — are two receivers the Browns are hoping to be key players in the near- and long-term future. 

Early mock drafts are heavily favoring the Browns to target a receiver with their 13th overall pick, and they'll likely have plenty of quality options to evaluate in Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Chris Olave (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Drake London (USC) and Jahan Dotson (Penn State), among others. Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams also headline the wide receivers in the free-agent class.

Defensive tackle

Under contract through 2022: Tommy Togiai, Jordan Elliott

Pending free agents: Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day, Malik McDowell

With only two players currently locked in to return at DT next season, the Browns could be in position to add several new guys to the interior. Togiai, a 2021 fourth-round pick, and Elliott, a 2020 third-round pick, could have chances to seize larger roles even with new arrivals, which could come from a free agent class that will include Brandon Williams, Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph and several other experienced veterans. Cleveland could also use one or more of its eight draft picks to add to the room.

Defensive end

Under contract through 2022: Myles Garrett

Pending free agents: Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Porter Gustin

Reserve/Future: Curtis Weaver

The Browns have to make decisions on possible re-signings for Clowney, who built his best season since 2018 in his first year in Cleveland, and McKinley, who played well in 11 games before suffering a torn Achilles in Week 15. The Garrett-Clowney duo amassed 26 sacks, the second-most by a pair of Browns teammates and most since 1984, and it's a safe bet the Browns would love to carry similar production from the position again next season.

Linebacker

Under contract through 2022: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Mack Wilson Sr., Tony Fields II, 

Pending free agents: Anthony Walker Jr., Malcolm Smith, Montrel Meander, Elijah Lee

Reserve/Future: Willie Harvey Jr.

The Browns received consistent contributions from Walker, who led the defense with 113 tackles and provided the leadership Cleveland hoped to receive from him when he signed a one-year deal last offseason. Owusu-Koramoah, a 2021 second-round pick, displayed plenty of promise and figures to be a key piece of the linebackers room for years to come, but Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry has added multiple new linebackers in both the draft and free agency for the past two years. The Browns like the youth they have in the room now, and they could add even more to it.

Offensive tackle

Under contract through 2022: Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr., James Hudson III

Pending free agents: Chris Hubbard

Reserve/Future: Alex Taylor, Elijah Nkansah

The Browns aren't in the market for any major additions at tackle, but the position still could be one to watch due to how much Cleveland relied on its depth. Wills battled an ankle injury throughout the season while Conklin only played in seven games due to knee and elbow injuries, and those injuries forced the Browns to start backups at one or both tackle positions for 10 games. Hubbard, 30, suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 1, which meant Hudson, a fifth-round rookie, and Blake Hance, who is primarily a guard, were thrust into starting duties. Joel Bitonio, a four-time Pro Bowler at left guard, also started twice at left tackle.

The Browns want to avoid similar shuffling next season, and that means they could bolster the position even more.

Photos: Best of the Browns - 2021 Season

Check out the best photos from the 2021 season by the Browns photo team

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
1 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
2 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
3 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
4 / 144

Fans in the Muni Lot before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
5 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
6 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
7 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
8 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
9 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
10 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
11 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
12 / 144

The defense during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.
13 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on September 19, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 31-21.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
14 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
15 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
16 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
17 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
18 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
19 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
20 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
21 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
22 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
24 / 144

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
25 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
26 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
27 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
28 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
29 / 144

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
30 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
31 / 144

Kicker Chase McLaughlin (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
32 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
33 / 144

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
34 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
35 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
36 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
37 / 144

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
38 / 144

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
39 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
40 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
41 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
42 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.
43 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers on October 10, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The Browns lost 42-47.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
44 / 144

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
45 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
46 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
47 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
48 / 144

The stadium during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
49 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
50 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
51 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
52 / 144

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
53 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
54 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
55 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
56 / 144

Fans during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
57 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
58 / 144

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
59 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
60 / 144

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
61 / 144

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.
62 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) after a NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 17-14.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
63 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
64 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
65 / 144

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (57) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
66 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
67 / 144

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
68 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
69 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
70 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.
71 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on October 31, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 10-15.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
72 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
73 / 144

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
74 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
75 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
76 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
77 / 144

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.
78 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots on November 14, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The Browns lost 7-45.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
79 / 144

The Color Guard before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
80 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
81 / 144

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
82 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
83 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
84 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
85 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
86 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
87 / 144

Safety John Johnson III (43) and Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
88 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
89 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
90 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
91 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
92 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
93 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
94 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
95 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
96 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
97 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
98 / 144

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
99 / 144

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
100 / 144

General Manager Andrew Berry before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
101 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
102 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
103 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
104 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
105 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
106 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
107 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75)during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
108 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
109 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
110 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
111 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
112 / 144

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
113 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
114 / 144

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
115 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and the team before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
116 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
117 / 144

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) before a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
118 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
119 / 144

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Doug Beigie/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
120 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
121 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
122 / 144

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
123 / 144

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Center Nick Harris (53) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
124 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
125 / 144

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
126 / 144

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
127 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
128 / 144

Center JC Tretter (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
129 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
130 / 144

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
131 / 144

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
132 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
133 / 144

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
134 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
135 / 144

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
136 / 144

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77), Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) before a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
137 / 144

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
138 / 144

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
139 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
140 / 144

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
141 / 144

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
142 / 144

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
143 / 144

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.
144 / 144

Postgame photos with Doug Dieken after a NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 21-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Evaluating the Browns 2021 Rookie Class

The Browns used all eight of their rookies from the 2021 draft class in varying capacities, and some are well-positioned to take on a bigger role on the 2022 roster
news

3 Browns rookies named to 2021 PFWA All-Rookie team

Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Demetric Felton were all recognized by the PFWA as standout rookies in 2021
news

3 Browns players named to PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams

Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio and Myles Garrett were each voted to both the All-NFL and All-AFC teams
news

Browns Mailbag: Talking kickers, the draft, offensive tackles and more

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
Advertising