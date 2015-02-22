5 takeaways from Day 3 of NFL Combine workouts

We mentioned it Saturday when discussing quarterback Jameis Winston and we'll emphasize it again Sunday with Washington nose guard Danny Shelton. The 40-yard dash simply doesn't mean much for a large group of players, and that definitely applies to one of the largest the Combine has seen in years. Shelton, who has been linked to the Browns in numerous mock drafts, checked in at 339 pounds Saturday and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.64 seconds, second only to Oklahoma offensive lineman Adam Shead (5.74) for the slowest time clocked by anyone who participated over the past three days. Considering Monday is dedicated exclusively to defensive backs, Shelton's standing likely won't change. It doesn't matter. What mattered most was how smooth Shelton looked for a 339-pound nose guard with tree trunks for legs. It's the reason why he was able to compile 93 tackles (16.5 of which for a loss) during his senior season, and it's why he's considered by most draft analysts as the top 3-4 nose guard and second-best interior lineman behind USC's Leonard Williams, who is projected as a top-three pick. And, for what it's worth, Shelton was second among defensive linemen with 34 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press.