5 things to know about Jim Schwartz

5. An All-Pro DT called him a 'mastermind'

That player was Haynesworth, who was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent in 2007 and 2008 under the direction of Schwartz. Both Schwartz and Haynesworth departed Tennessee after the 2008 season, with Schwartz taking his head coaching gig in Detroit and Haynesworth signing with the Redskins in free agency. Haynesworth, however, was never as effective in Washington as he was in Tennessee and lasted just three more seasons in the league. In 2015, Haynesworth wrote for The Players’ Tribune in a letter to his younger self that, "your defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a mastermind. No matter how much I tell you this, you'll probably never realize it until your career is over, but it's true."