5 things to know about new Browns CB Troy Hill

3) Hill is a Youngstown native but never played high school football in Ohio. He moved to St. Bonaventure, California, early in his high school career and became one of the top cornerbacks in the state. He left St. Bonaventure as a three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 32 cornerback in the country.

4) Hill went undrafted as a rookie in 2015. He registered three interceptions — one of which went for a pick-six — in his four years at Oregon and 18 pass breakups in 2014 but had to settle for a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in three games, was waived in the final weeks of the season, claimed by the New England Patriots, waived again and settled with the Rams in their final weeks as a franchise in St. Louis. He stayed with the Rams until the end of 2020 and left with seven career interceptions.