5 things to know about new Browns CB Troy Hill

Hill, an Ohio native, scored three touchdowns last season and built one of his best years in the NFL

Mar 22, 2021 at 04:12 PM
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Troy Hill, one of the top cornerbacks who became available in free agency, has signed with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's newest cornerback:

1) Hill produced a career-best season in 2020 with 77 tackles, three interceptions, 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries — all of which were career highs. He also had three defensive touchdowns, two of which were from interceptions, and was a key player for the Los Angeles Rams as they built the top-ranked defense in the NFL.

2) Hill checks off one of the biggest areas Browns Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry covets in players for his secondary: versatility. Hill has experience both in the slot and on the outside, a skill that isn't easy for cornerbacks to consistently harness, and he showcased it all over the field last season with the Rams and their top-tier secondary. Hill and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey were used interchangeably from the slot and outside positions last year, and they occasionally received help from … safety John Johnson III, whom the Browns signed last week.

3) Hill is a Youngstown native but never played high school football in Ohio. He moved to St. Bonaventure, California, early in his high school career and became one of the top cornerbacks in the state. He left St. Bonaventure as a three-star recruit and was ranked the No. 32 cornerback in the country.

4) Hill went undrafted as a rookie in 2015. He registered three interceptions — one of which went for a pick-six — in his four years at Oregon and 18 pass breakups in 2014 but had to settle for a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in three games, was waived in the final weeks of the season, claimed by the New England Patriots, waived again and settled with the Rams in their final weeks as a franchise in St. Louis. He stayed with the Rams until the end of 2020 and left with seven career interceptions.

5) Hill is the Browns' fourth new free-agent addition to the defense this offseason and joins Johnson, DE Takkarist McKinley and LB Anthony Walker as the team's newest players. He'll join Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, in Cleveland's cornerbacks room and should be another weapon for the type of versatile playbook defensive coordinator Joe Woods is looking to deploy in 2021.

Photos: Troy Hill Through The Years

Check out photos of cornerback Troy Hill

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22), and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) walk out to the field prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
1 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22), and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) walk out to the field prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2019 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
2 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)

Lucas Stevenson/2018 National Football League
Oregon defensive back Troy Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 / 20

Oregon defensive back Troy Hill runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
5 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
6 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) sprints with the ball for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
7 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Troy Hill (28) after making a catch during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries (11) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Troy Hill (28) after making a catch during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) reacts during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
11 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
12 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) hits the ball out-of-bounds after San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
14 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) hits the ball out-of-bounds after San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Alex Gallardo
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 29, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
15 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 29, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
16 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill, right, has "It Takes All of Us" displayed on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
17 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill, right, has "It Takes All of Us" displayed on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill, left, works against defensive back Marqui Christian during an NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
18 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill, left, works against defensive back Marqui Christian during an NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) lines up in position during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in London. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 20

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) lines up in position during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 in London. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
20 / 20

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Tim Ireland/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
