Browns sign versatile CB Troy Hill

Hill will reunite with his former teammate in Los Angeles, S John Johnson III, who signed with the Browns last week. They were two of the top players in a Rams defense that finished 2020 ranked No. 1 in total defense and No. 1 in pass defense.

Hill is the fourth major addition the Browns have made to their defense via free agency, joining Johnson, DE Takkarist McKinley and LB Anthony Walker.

Hill will join a Browns group of cornerbacks that is set to have a handful of new faces in key spots. Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and former second-round pick Greedy Williams are set to return, but two regular starters from last season — Terrance Mitchell and Kevin Johnson — are unrestricted free agents. The Browns are looking to improve in all areas, and that certainly includes pass defense, where the team finished 22nd in the league in 2020.

Hill played at the University of Oregon and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in three games with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie before joining the Rams as a waiver claim late in the season.