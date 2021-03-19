5 things to know about new Browns LB Anthony Walker

1. Walker is a tackling machine. That's what jumps out most among the statistics from his four seasons with the Colts, where he made over 100 tackles in both 2018 and 2019 and finished second on the team with 92 tackles in 2020. Walker excelled alongside All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and gave the Colts one of the best run-stuffing linebacker rooms in the NFL. Walker also recorded five pass deflections and has snagged one interception in each of the last three seasons while starting 46 of 48 possible games with the Colts.