K Cody Parkey, WR JoJo Natson, LB Elijah Lee set to return for 2021 season

Natson, who signed with the Browns at this time last year, earned the role as the Browns' top returner on kicks and punts entering the 2020 season, but his time on the field was cut short by a knee injury. In three games, Natson returned three punts for 25 yards (long of 13) and one kick for 31 yards. In 2019, Natson set a career high with an average of 22.2 yards per kickoff return, while adding 7.7 yards per punt return with the Rams. His career long punt return came in 2018, when he ran one back for 60 yards, and his longest on a kick came in 2017, when he took one 32 yards.