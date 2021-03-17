5 things to know about new Browns DE Takkarist McKinley

3. McKinley's production was on an upward trajectory during his first two NFL seasons. After notching six sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie, he recorded a career-best seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 2018. He racked up 2.5 sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 that season and ended the year as the Falcons' sack leader.

4. The Falcons declined to pick up the fifth-year option for McKinley after his 2019 season, when he accrued 3.5 sacks and was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury in Week 15. He played in only four games in 2020 and was waived by Atlanta in November. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals each claimed McKinley, but he never officially joined the teams after he failed physicals due to a groin injury. The Las Vegas Raiders ultimately signed McKinley, but he never played in a game and spent the season on Injured Reserve.