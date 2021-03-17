Analysis: John Johnson's versatility, leadership opens up the playbook for Browns defense

Ultimately, the Browns had a hard time getting that kind of package on the field, largely because they rarely had a healthy enough of a group to pull it off. Veteran Karl Joseph was limited in training camp and missed a chunk of the first half of the season with a hamstring injury. Harrison became a full-go option by Week 5 but was sidelined for multiple games — first with a concussion and then with a shoulder injury that kept him off the field for most of December.

Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, who combined to play the most snaps at the position, are free agents. They helped the Browns hold their own in the face of adversity all season long.

Now, the Browns are poised to enter 2021 with one of the league's best at the position and two young, versatile options in Harrison and Delpit alongside him whose best football is ahead of them. Third-year safety Sheldrick Redwine has also proven to be a playmaker with a nose for the ball in his opportunities. Johnson's arrival eases the burden a bit on Delpit, whom the Browns expect to be back in full form but understand will be playing the first professional football of his career.

Johnson, of course, has already played the kind of football Delpit and Harrison will look to emulate. He's also proven to be the kind of leader on and off the field they can aspire to be.

Johnson was both a captain for the Rams defense and the on-field play-caller equipped with a headset in his helmet. This kind of role comes naturally for Johnson, who received those responsibilities in his fourth season even after he was limited to six games in 2019 because of a shoulder injury. His performance was exactly what you'd expect from the defense's quarterback, as he cracked 100 tackles for the second time in his career and played every single snap — one of just four safeties in the NFL to do so.

"I've always felt like the safety should be like the quarterback of the defense," Johnson told reporters in Sept. 2020. "Oftentimes it's the linebacker, the middle linebacker, but just for me personally, you know, high school, college, I was always the leader in the back of the defense."