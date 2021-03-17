5 things to know about new Browns S John Johnson III

4. Johnson didn't take long to not only adjust to the NFL, but also become one of the top secondary players in the league. He recorded 75 tackles and finished second on the team with 11 pass breakups in 2017, which foreshadowed a massive 2018 when he totaled four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 119 tackles. Johnson excels in pass coverage, but he's also a dependable run-stuffer and tackler. Former Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib once told Lindsey Thiry from ESPN that Johnson was "one of the best tackling guys that I've played with, period."

5. Johnson was on pace for a career-year in 2019 when he intercepted two passes in the first three games, but a shoulder injury in Week 6 sidelined him for the rest of the season. He shut down any concerns about his health in 2020, however, when he was named the signal-caller for the NFL's top defense and became one of four NFL safeties to play 100 percent of his team's defensive snaps. Johnson was given an 85.3 grade from Pro Football Focus and ranked third among all safeties.