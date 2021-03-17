Browns agree to terms with John Johnson III, one of NFL's top-rated safeties

The Rams selected Johnson, who starred at Boston College, in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He quickly solidified a role in Los Angeles' defense, appearing in all 16 games as a rookie and taking over as a starter one month into the season. His breakout campaign came in 2018, when he registered 119 tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl. His interception of Drew Brees in overtime of the NFC Championship helped send the Rams to their first Super Bowl in 17 years.

Johnson intercepted two passes in his first three games of 2019 but had his third season short-circuited by a shoulder injury that limited him to six games. He bounced back in a big way in 2020 and proved to be an Iron Man in the back end of the Rams' defense, playing every single snap in the team's 16 regular season games and two playoff games. Johnson was one of just four safeties in the NFL to play every snap during the regular season.

"John has a diverse skill set so we're excited about his versatility. He can do a bunch of different things, that will allow us to expand our packages to see where he fits in," Stefanski said. "Versatility is a big part of where we want to be."

Johnson was more than just a producer for the Rams in 2020; he was a leader. He was voted as a team captain for the 2020 team and wore the headset in his helmet that connected him with his defensive coordinator. He was also the team's nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which goes to a player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."