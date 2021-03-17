Transactions

Browns agree to terms with DE Takkarist McKinley

Cleveland adds former 1st-round pick to group of pass rushers

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:48 PM
Andrew Gribble

The Browns bolstered their group of pass rushers Wednesday with the addition of Takkarist McKinley.

McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, spent the majority of the past four seasons with the Falcons. He appeared in 49 games with 25 starts, four of which coming at the start of the 2020 season before an injury led to his exit from Atlanta. McKinley spent brief amounts of time with the Bengals and 49ers before finishing the season on injured reserve with the Raiders.

McKinley compiled 17.5 sacks and 45 hits on the quarterback during his time with Atlanta. His most sacks came in 2018, when he posted seven in his first year as a starter.

"Takk is a skilled young player with tremendous upside," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We like his pass rush ability and the way he has gotten after the QB throughout his young career. Defensive line was a position that we felt we wanted to address during free agency, and we are excited to add Takk and the impactful tools he possesses to the group that will help make the plays we need along the line."

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Takkarist McKinley (98) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) in a week 13 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Takkarist McKinley (98) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) in a week 13 NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 in Atlanta. (Mike Zarrilli/AP Images for Panini, via AP)

UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley reacts after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia.
UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley reacts after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons during the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) reaches for Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) reaches for Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) greets fans before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) greets fans before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrtates a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrtates a tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) poses for a photo on May 14, 2019, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) poses for a photo on May 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sep. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sep. 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) warms up before of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) warms up before of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Atlanta Falcons' Takkarist McKinley takes questions from the media during the team's NFL football rookie minicamp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, May 12, 2017.
Atlanta Falcons' Takkarist McKinley takes questions from the media during the team's NFL football rookie minicamp in Flowery Branch, Ga., Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sets up for a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

UCLA defensive end Takkarist Mckinley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis.
UCLA defensive end Takkarist Mckinley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

UCLA defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley, right, hits Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion as he throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif.
UCLA defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley, right, hits Oregon State quarterback Marcus McMaryion as he throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

UCLA defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
UCLA defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley (98) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

UCLA defensive end Takkarist Mckinley runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis.
UCLA defensive end Takkarist Mckinley runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

McKinley had six sacks as a rookie, when he was utilized as a situational pass rusher. In 2019, McKinley was an every-game starter when healthy and finished the year with 3.5 sacks and 13 hits on the quarterback.

McKinley grew up in Oakland and attended UCLA, where he emerged as a first-round talent after a big senior season. McKinley landed with the Falcons at No. 26 — the same spot at which the Browns will be picking in 2021 — and provided one of the biggest moments in recent draft memory, as he clutched a picture of his grandmother and emotionally described how far he'd come.

McKinley joins a Browns defensive ends group led by All-Pro Myles Garrett. The Browns recently released Adrian Clayborn and veteran Olivier Vernon, who suffered an Achilles tear in Week 17, is a free agent. Cleveland's defensive ends accounted for 24.5 of the team's 38 sacks in 2020.

