Transactions

Presented by

LB Malcolm Smith returning to Browns after bounceback 2020 season

Veteran finished 2nd on the team with 72 tackles

Mar 18, 2021 at 02:05 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

MalcolmSmith-2021-Article

The Browns are bringing back veteran LB Malcolm Smith, who emerged as one of the team's most reliable tacklers and leaders on the 2020 defense.

Smith, who finished second on the team in tackles last season, is set to play his 10th NFL season in Cleveland after agreeing to terms on a new contract.

Smith made an immediate impact in a short amount of time when he joined the Browns midway through training camp last season. What followed was one of Smith's most productive seasons, as he played a key role as both a veteran leader in Cleveland's young linebackers room and a reliable playmaker on the Browns' opportunistic defense.

Smith finished second on the team with 72 tackles to go along with a key interception Week 3 against Washington, a sack and a forced fumble. Smith appeared in 15 games and was second in snaps played among the team's linebackers. He was the NFL's 11th-best linebacker in pass coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith began his career in Seattle, where he rose from a seventh-round pick in 2011 to the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII. The 10-year veteran has also spent time with the Raiders, 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys and Jaguars.

Related Links

For his career, Smith has appeared in 117 games and registered 466 tackles, seven sacks and five interceptions.

Smith returns to a Browns linebackers room that will feature a young core of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson — both of whom are entering their third NFL seasons — and Jacob Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland's leading tackler from 2020, B.J. Goodson, is a free agent.

Related Content

news

Browns agree to terms with John Johnson III, one of NFL's top-rated safeties

Johnson shined as a top tackler, leader for top-ranked Rams defense
news

Browns agree to terms with DE Takkarist McKinley

Cleveland adds former 1st-round pick to group of pass rushers
news

Browns place tender on WR KhaDarel Hodge

Hodge was a big contributor to Cleveland's offense, special teams in 2020
news

Browns release DE Adrian Clayborn

The veteran D-lineman registered 3.5 sacks in 2020
news

Browns place tender on 2 exclusive rights free agents

TE Stephen Carlson, DE Porter Gustin were key contributors throughout the 2020 season
news

Browns sign WR Ryan Switzer

Cleveland adds another player to the reserve/futures list
news

Browns sign RB John Kelly

Cleveland adds another player to reserve/futures list
news

Browns sign 14 players

Cleveland makes roster moves after the conclusion of its 2020 season
news

Browns elevate 2 players from practice squad

Cleveland makes roster moves before Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

Browns activate G Joel Bitonio

Cleveland's Pro Bowl O-lineman is back with the team
news

Browns activate WR KhaDarel Hodge

Cleveland gets back another key playmaker
Advertising