Browns sign Anthony Walker, a 'smart, tough' linebacker

A fifth-round selection out of Northwestern, Walker took over as a full-time starter in his second season and promptly became one of the Colts' most productive players. He amassed 105 tackles in 2018 and a career-best 124 in 2019. He's had one interception in each of the last three seasons and missed just one game during that stretch.

Walker joins a Browns linebackers room that will feature the recently re-signed Malcolm Smith and a young core of Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson — both of whom are entering their third NFL seasons — and Jacob Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland's leading tackler from 2020, B.J. Goodson, is a free agent.